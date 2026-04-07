Intermountain Packing shut down unexpectedly on Friday; 150 employees lose jobs without advanced notice

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - At least 150 employees have lost their jobs after Intermountain Packing unexpectedly closed its gates last Friday, April 3rd.



Employees say they were told not to come to work on Friday, and those who did could not enter their workplace. They also claim they received no advanced notice before the closure.

The Idaho Department of Labor confirmed with Local News 8 that the plant has shut down. According to a letter written by Intermountain Packaging HR manager Rebekah Hampton, "Intermountain Packing was forced to cease operations at its Idaho Falls facility on April 3, 2026."

The 66,000-square-foot facility processed cattle and bison meat.



The company's April 6th letter to the Department of Labor stated, "The company experienced an abrupt and unforeseeable financial crisis, resulting in an immediate inability to meet payroll obligations. Because these circumstances were not reasonably predictable, we were unable to provide the standard 60-day notice. We are providing this notification as soon as practicable."



Under the W.A.R.N. Act, companies employing more than 100 employees are required to provide at least 60-days notice prior to a mass layoff.

A Troubled History

The closure comes after a troubled history for the company, which announced construction of its $20 million facility in 2020.

The company's website stated that it employed 240 individuals. However, in December 2023, it laid off more than 100 employees.

In October 2024, three dairy farms accused the company of failing to pay for $2 million-worth of cattle, according to the Capital Press. The company has also faced numerous complaints about the smell emitted by its facility.



Intermountain Packing was sold to Seattle-based American Farmers Network in July 2025.



Local News 8 has reached out to representatives of Intermountain Packing and American Farmers Network for further details, but has not received a response.



If you have been laid off by Intermountain Packing, feel free to contact Local News 8 to provide the community with more information.