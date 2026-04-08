Kellogg considers kratom ban amid amid growing statewide safety concerns

Kellogg, ID (KIFI) — A small North Idaho city could soon become the first in the state to ban the sale of kratom, as broader efforts to regulate or outlaw the substance continue to gain traction statewide.

As of April 7th, the Kellogg City Council is proposing a resolution to prohibit the sale of kratom within city limits, a move that could catalyze similar actions in other Idaho communities.

Kratom is a plant-based substance derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, indigenous to Southeast Asia. It is primarily used to relieve muscle pain, boost alertness and energy, and reduce stress. Currently, it is sold without specific regulation in Idaho and many other states. However, concerns over its safety and lack of regulation are fueling renewed scrutiny at both the local and state levels.

"The problem is that there are no state or federal regulations on this, on this stuff," explains Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt. "There are some safer versions, and there are some synthetic, higher doses that are really, in my opinion, dangerous. There's a reason why they nicknamed it the gas station heroin."

In East Idaho, officials have already linked kratom to multiple deaths. According to Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez, the county has documented six kratom-related deaths within a year, prompting calls for stricter oversight and public awareness.

Kellogg city officials and law enforcement are weighing the ban amid growing concerns about potential health risks and accessibility. If approved, the ban would make Kellogg the first city in Idaho to take such action, signaling a shift toward tighter local control over the substance.

While details of enforcement and penalties are still under discussion, the proposal reflects increasing pressure on local governments to address substances that currently fall into regulatory gray areas.

The Kellogg City Council will make its final decision on the proposed ban at its meeting this evening. If Kellogg moves forward with a ban, it could pave the way for similar ordinances in other Idaho cities.