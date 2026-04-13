Governor Brad Little announces Idaho’s partnership with Turning Point USA

By: Ellie Sullivan , Allie Triepke

Originally Posted 11:00 AM, Apr 10, 2026

BOISE, Idaho — Thursday, Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation partnering the state with conservative organization Turning Point USA to bring Club America to high schools across the country.

On Wednesday, April 8, Governor Little, along with Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, spoke at the statehouse about the partnership.

"Turning Point, your presence here, is part of that process of keeping the republic," Governor Little said.

"Organizations such as Turning Point USA... continue to provide avenues for young people to participate in the free exchange of ideas which promotes intellectual development, community engagement, and patriotism," Governor Little said.

Governor Little read a proclamation from the governor's office, announcing the partnership.

"I, Brad Little, Gov. of the State of Idaho, hereby reaffirm Idaho's commitment to upholding the principles of the First Amendment within all public institutions... and encourage any student who is interested in leading or joining Club America or Turning Point USA chapter to do so."

A governor's proclamation is considered an announcement or declaration, not a binding law.

According to Governor Little's website, a proclamation does not indicate the Governor's support of any given issue or project.

BABE VOTE, an advocacy group, has spoken out against the governor's proclamation.

In a press release from the group, they say that “Under the guise of ‘free speech’ and ‘civic engagement,’ the state is actively partnering with an outside group to bring a specific, partisan political ideology into our classrooms. This is a direct contradiction to the ‘keep politics out of schools’ mantra we hear so often from the same leaders."

They are also calling on students to organize, intending to have BABE VOTE in every Idaho high school, to "ensure young people are registered to vote and engaged in a non-partisan, inclusive civic process."

For some students, the move raises concerns about politics in the classroom.

“I think that's a huge issue when you're pushing conservative ideologies in a high school. The state has said in the past they want to keep high schools non-political and keep politics out of the classroom," said Nathan Zimmerman, a Boise State University political science student who attended Renaissance High School in Meridian.

Others see the effort as a positive step for student expression.

“It’s not necessarily a Republican or Democrat thing—it’s a pro-America [thing]. If you love our country and want to ensure that it continues on and that we’re able to enjoy the freedoms that we have, you can advocate for that at your high school,” said Cade Syvock, another Boise State political science student and Middleton High School alumni.