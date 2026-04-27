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Watch Art Happen: New mural underway at Marshall Public Library

KIFI
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Published 10:55 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Marshall Public Library has become the canvas of a colorful tribute to the Gate City. On Monday, local artist Nick Hottman began the first brushstrokes of a new mural designed to celebrate both Pocatello’s iconic landmarks and the library’s role in the community.

The mural was commissioned through the support of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library. The organization is encouraging community members to drop by throughout the week to witness the creative process firsthand as Hottman brings the mural to life.

Tiny Art Kits: Courtesy Marshall Public Library

In tandem with the new mural, the Library is hosting a Tiny Art Show, starting today, April 27. From now until May 8th, art kits will be available for pickup, and Idahoans of all ages can submit completed pieces for display. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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