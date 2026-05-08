Zoo Idaho welcomes orphaned cougar kitten

The following is a news release from Zoo Idaho:

POCATELLO, Idaho — Get ready for a little extra wild (and a whole lot of cute). Zoo Idaho has welcomed a new cougar kitten, and now the community is invited to help give her a name.

The approximately five-month-old female cougar arrived from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department after being found orphaned near Afton. When she arrived, she was underweight and not eating. Veterinarians at Alpine Animal Hospital diagnosed her with feline panleukopenia, a serious and often fatal disease in young cats.

Thanks to the dedicated care of Zoo Idaho staff and Alpine Animal Hospital, the kitten survived and is now thriving.

Described as both a survivor and full of personality, she’s already making her presence known with plenty of growls and hisses.

The cougar is expected to be on exhibit mid-summer, once she’s big enough to explore her habitat.

“The first few weeks were intense,” said Zoo Manager Peter Pruett. “But thanks to the incredible dedication of our zookeepers and the team at Alpine Animal Hospital, she pulled through.”

In the meantime, the public is invited to help name her. Submit one name suggestion in the comments on Zoo Idaho’s Facebook or Instagram pages or email yourzoo@pocatello.gov by May 22, 2026.

Zoo staff will select three finalists, and the winning name will be chosen through a public vote with a $5 donation. The name that receives the most donations will be chosen.

All proceeds from the naming contest will go toward improvements to the cougar habitat, including new platforms, climbing structures, shaded areas, and fresh natural ground cover.