ISU Preps for Hosting Idaho International Choral Festival July 14-18

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is hosting one of the biggest events of the year in Pocatello, the Idaho International Choral Festival (IICF). The event brings elite choirs from around the world together for concerts, rehearsals, Idaho exploration, and free performances.

Since 1999, the IICF has brought people and cultures together through music every three years. The five days of the festival are spent singing, learning from other choirs, and doing activities in the Pocatello area.

"They love making music with other musicians. We are a non-competitive festival, so they're not competing against each other," said Barbara Kurtz, Executive Director of IICF. "They're singing their own songs but also singing together, and they always say they enjoy that camaraderie and relaxed atmosphere."

The festival also enlists the help of host families in Pocatello who open their homes for the week for international traveling singers. This is the first year a choir from Kazakhstan has participated. Seventeen volunteers help to make the events happen all week, including multiple concerts at Jenson Grand Concert Hall.

The festivities kick off on Wednesday, July 15, with the opening ceremonies at Pebble Creek Ski Area. Each choir will perform one number, and the mayors of Pocatello and Chubbuck will attend. Singers in the choirs will even be able to ride the chairlift up the mountain and hike back down.

Some of the choirs will also perform at Goranson Hall in the Fine Arts Building on campus. Tickets are still available at the door or online. From Wednesday through Friday, there will be nightly concerts at both venues starting at 7. Saturday evening will have the Gala Concert to finish off the incredible week of music.

"They'll do things like swim at Ross Park and visit the Natural History Museum, do some of the touristy stuff," Kurtz said. "But they spend most of their days rehearsing with the choirs."

Kurtz also described the groups as "elite" and "prestigious" choirs, making the Idaho International Choral Festival a unique opportunity to see a world of talent in one place.

"How many people in Pocatello have ever heard a Kazakhstani song? You'll hear it at their concert," she said. "They sometimes also dress in their native costumes depending on the performance."

A regional high school honor choir featuring students from different towns across Idaho also joined the festival. Kurtz described this week as the highlight of many of those high schoolers' summers. The ISU Alumni Choir is also part of the festival.

For the team behind the massive week of events, the reward is getting to listen to beautiful music from around the world every night.

"I would love everybody in our area to come and just chat with them, come to the concert, stay after for a little bit and actually talk to them, ask them about their country and they can ask you about ours," Kurtz said. "It's a special opportunity that is rarely possible for us here in Pocatello."

All proceeds made from ticket sales go back into helping the festival continue for years to come. The next one will be in 2029 at ISU.

For more on ticket sales and prices, visit idahointerchoralfest.org/tickets

Participating Choirs 2026

Boys' Choir DAGILĖLIS (Lithuania)

Chorus of Change (Kazakhstan)

Huaxia Chinese Chorus of New Jersey (USA)

Spring Women's Choir (California, USA)

Salt Lake Chinese Choir (Utah, USA)

ISU Alumni Chamber Choir (Idaho, USA)

High School Honor Choir (Idaho, USA)

Schedule of Events/Concerts

Wednesday, July 15

9:30-10:30 AM: Opening Welcome Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting (Free, media only, please) – Pebble Creek Ski Area.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Thursday, July 16

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Outdoor Concert (Free, bring your own lunch) – ISU Quad.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Friday, July 17

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Outdoor Concert (Free, bring your own lunch) – ISU Quad.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Saturday, July 18