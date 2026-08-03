Idaho Falls counseling center works to improve access to mental health care

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — As Idaho continues to rank among the states with the poorest access to mental health care, one local counseling center hopes its new location will help meet the growing need for services in eastern Idaho.

According to Mental Health America, Idaho and Wyoming rank 48th and 47th, respectively, for access to mental health care, placing both states near the bottom of the national rankings.

Despite those challenges, Harmony Counseling Center recently celebrated the opening of its new office on 17th Street in Idaho Falls, expanding its ability to provide counseling services to people of all ages.

"We do play therapy with little kids and all the way up to their parents, grandparents," said Timmie John, LCSW, therapist and owner of Harmony Counseling Center. "There really is a need all the way through life for counseling and therapy services."

The center offers therapy for children, adults and families, with staff members emphasizing that mental health support can be beneficial at every stage of life.

Therapists say many people experience increased stress from major life events, including moving, losing a job or coping with grief and other personal challenges. They hope to reduce the stigma surrounding counseling by encouraging people to seek help when they need it.

"We all have difficult times, griefs, losses, experiences that are trying and push us to the extent of what we're able to do," John said. "That's very human. Sometimes in our society, there's a little bit of a stigma about receiving help — that if we receive help, there's something wrong with us. I would like to advocate that if someone comes to counseling, it's a beautiful thing. It is an opportunity to heal. It's an opportunity to grow, to get support and a better life."

Counselors also stressed that there is no age limit on personal growth or healing, saying therapy can be effective for people throughout their lives.

"If someone said they were too old for therapy, that says to me that they think there's not a lot of hope for change," John said. "But I do believe that there's always hope for change. When you have a clinician that's trained and has the ability to connect, has empathy and builds a good therapeutic relationship, anybody can change."

Counselors at Harmony encourage anyone experiencing anxiety, stress or other emotional challenges to reach out to a licensed mental health provider rather than struggling alone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, for immediate support.