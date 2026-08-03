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Double Springs Fire tops 1,000 acres near Challis

Double Spring Fire burning southeast of Challis.
Salmon-Challis National Forest
Double Spring Fire burning southeast of Challis.
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today at 4:56 PM
Published 5:34 PM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Double Spring Fire has grown to 1,021 acres on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, according to fire managers on Monday.

The wildfire was first reported on July 24, about 21 miles southeast of Challis and is burning in steep, rocky terrain, that is making it difficult for firefighters to access on the ground.

Fire activity increased significantly over the weekend. The fire expanded from roughly 150 acres to more than 1,000 acres in the past two days because of weather conditions.

Double Spring Fire burning southeast of Challis.

Despite the growth, fire managers said cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Monday helped slow fire behavior, resulting in minimal fire activity and limited growth.

The Forest Service has closed Roads 114 (Rock Springs Road), 115 (Christian Gulch Road), and 288 (Dead Cat Canyon Road) because of the fire.

Double Spring Fire burning southeast of Challis.

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Curtis Jackson

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