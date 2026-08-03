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Country singer Skip Ewing performs new music at Local News 8

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Published 6:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing stopped by Local News 8 at Noon to perform music from his latest album, "Dragonfly," ahead of a performance in eastern Idaho.

Ewing has written songs for some of country music's biggest names, including Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney, but he is also a performer with a music career of his own.

After years in Nashville, Ewing put down roots in Wyoming, where he wrote his latest album, "Dragonfly."

During his visit to Local News 8, Ewing performed two songs from the album and talked about his latest music.

Fans will also have a chance to hear Ewing perform live Monday night at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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