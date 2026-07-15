Idaho International Choral Festival Kicks off with Opening Ceremonies at Pebble Creek

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Every three years, Pocatello and Idaho State University host the Idaho International Choir Festival, bringing elite singers from around the world to eastern Idaho to connect the community through diverse music. The opening ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Pebble Creek Ski Area, featuring performances from each of the participating choirs, remarks from dignitaries and exploration of the beautiful mountain scenery.

“The outstanding aspect of this is that there are multiple groups, multiple cultures to participate in activities for a whole week of sharing music, food, socializing, games,” said Scott Anderson, former artistic director of the IICF and current conductor of the ISU Alumni Chamber Choir and Idaho High School Honor Choir. “It’s just an unbelievable experience for them.”

The Boys’ Choir Dagilėlis traveled all the way from Lithuania after seven years of not being in Pocatello. Director Remigijus Adomaitis said they are excited to be back in Pocatello and participate in the festival.

“I really like the nature here,” said Julias, a singer in Dagilėlis. “It’s very different. Since we have no mountains at home, it’s really nice to see all of that.”

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist and Chubbuck Mayor Rodney Burch both gave remarks, thanking everyone for traveling to the Gate City for this week of music.

“One of my favorite parts about being mayor is coming to events like this and meeting all the wonderful people, meeting all the wonderful visitors that come to our community,” Dahlquist said. “There’s been a lot going on behind the scenes and preparation to make this happen, so please thank all the volunteers here today.”

Other choirs came from around the United States, including Utah, California and New Jersey. The Idaho High School Honor Choir is composed of students from around Idaho who met just a few days before the festival.

“It really is representative of the whole state. And they didn’t know each other before they came here,” Anderson said. “I picked a bunch of music, and it’s a very wide variety. And so those students have spent a couple of days rehearsing that with long rehearsal days.”

Program director Barbara Kurtz said the festival is the highlight of many of the high school students’ summers.

Across cultures and countries, the love of music and the ability to share it with people is a common language for all the choirs.

“Understanding everyone and different cultures is very important,” Julias added. “So that we can live in a peaceful society and all be happy.”

For Anderson, he gets to enjoy the festival without the pressures of running it, instead focusing on his choirs. As the former director of choral activities at Idaho State University, he is proud to bring the ISU Alumni Chamber Choir back to the stages of Jensen Grand Concert Hall and Goranson Hall.

“I have representative singers from every year of my tenure there, so some of these people sang in the early 1990s,” he said. “It’s very special for me. It’s a homecoming, reminiscence, and just a great opportunity to reconnect with Idaho State and with this festival.”

Participating Choirs 2026

Boys' Choir DAGILĖLIS (Lithuania)

Chorus of Change (Kazakhstan)

Huaxia Chinese Chorus of New Jersey (USA)

Spring Women's Choir (California, USA)

Salt Lake Chinese Choir (Utah, USA)

ISU Alumni Chamber Choir (Idaho, USA)

High School Honor Choir (Idaho, USA)

Schedule of Events/Concerts

Wednesday, July 15

9:30-10:30 AM: Opening Welcome Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting (Free, media only, please) – Pebble Creek Ski Area.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Thursday, July 16

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Outdoor Concert (Free, bring your own lunch) – ISU Quad.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Friday, July 17

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Outdoor Concert (Free, bring your own lunch) – ISU Quad.

7:00 PM: Community Concerts – Jensen Grand Concert Hall & Goranson Hall, ISU.

Saturday, July 18

7:00 PM: Gala Concert – Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Stephens Performing Arts Center.

For more on ticket sales and prices, visit idahointerchoralfest.org/tickets