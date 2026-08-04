Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke discuss Idaho Falls expansion, wildfire season and more

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke met with local business owners in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, discussing the opportunities and challenges that come with eastern Idaho's continued growth. During the panel, they also discussed pressing issues facing the state.

One of the biggest topics of discussion was how Idaho Falls can continue to grow without losing the small-town feel that has long attracted residents and businesses.

The state leaders discussed ways to support economic development while maintaining the qualities that make communities across eastern Idaho unique.

"I think people that move here are chasing the mystique that we have laid the foundation for decades. And we have we have done it right here. We live in a beautiful part of a world. We have a great backdrop," Bedke said.

Water issues

Water issues were another major topic during the luncheon.

"We largely did not have a winter last year. And and if we have another winter like that, then we're going to stress as a system. We live out West and you get a run of years that are droughts and we call it 'droughts'. But we need to start calling them 'normal'," Bedke said.

Wildfire season and public safety

With wildfires already impacting parts of eastern Idaho this summer, attendees also asked about the state's response to fire season.

Last month, the governor declared a fire disaster emergency in parts of Idaho due to intense wildfire activity.

RELATED: Gov. Little declares fire disaster emergency, deploys Idaho National Guard to Big Grass Fire

"The federal resources are really strained. The fires in Oregon, Washington, Utah and Colorado, there are just a lot of fires, and this is always the time of year. I've been around for a long time, and the month of August is always our top month for fireman," Little said.

With wildfires burning across eastern Idaho, Little said the state is in a strong position to respond.

"We're kind of in pretty good shape. It's the BLM and the Forest Service that really kind of tapped out right now, so we've deployed some of our state resources from northern Idaho down into the other areas," Little said. "We got a new fire station. We call it 'Cottonwood', which is southeast Idaho. They're working on that fire there... We're really fortunate that we have state resources in this part of the state for that fire [near] Rigby."

Immigration enforcement

The two leaders said they have maintained regular communication with federal officials and believe immigration remains one of the most significant issues facing both Idaho and the nation.

"I think it's very close in this Congress to bring some closure to the to the immigration issue, at least that's what he (President Donald Trump) keeps telling me every time we see him. But it is a huge issue," Bedke said.