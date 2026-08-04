Authorities identify three victims killed in Twin Falls; Gov. Little orders flags to half-staff

UPDATED: 4:50PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Gov. Brad Little has ordered U.S. and State of Idaho flags in Twin Falls County to be lowered for the victims of Saturday's shooting that left three people dead.

"The people of Idaho stand with the residents of Twin Falls and all those affected by Saturday’s unspeakable tragedy. Teresa and I continue to pray for the victims, their families, the first responders, and the entire community. The State of Idaho is committed to standing alongside local leaders for as long as needed by providing law enforcement resources, behavioral health services, and other support to help the community heal and recover. We are grateful to the courageous first responders and public servants who answered the call with professionalism and compassion,” Governor Little said.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset Monday, Aug. 10.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities have identified the three people killed in Saturday’s shooting in Twin Falls.

The victims were identified as:

Ashley Garibay, 23, of Stockton, California

Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman, Idaho

The Twin Falls Police Department said the names were released after the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office completed identification procedures and notified next of kin.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, friends, coworkers and community members grieving this unimaginable loss,” the department said in a statement.

Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the department’s primary concern is supporting the 10 immediate families directly affected by the shooting.

“These families are experiencing an unimaginable loss or injured family member, and they deserve compassion, privacy and every available measure of assistance our department and partner agencies can provide,” Hicks said.

A Family Assistance Center has been established at Sawtooth Elementary School, 1771 Stadium Boulevard, to help victims, survivors and family members receive information and support.

The center will be open Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Available resources will include the American Red Cross, mental health support, Crime Victims’ Compensation, spiritual care and other victim assistance services.

Victims and family members may also request and collect personal items left at the scene. The FBI has established a victim information form for people seeking assistance from victim specialists or requesting personal belongings.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office, Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office, FBI and other local, state and federal agencies.

Authorities said additional information will be released when it can be shared without compromising the investigation or the privacy of those affected.