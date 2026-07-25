“Wheels for Compassion” Car Show Raises Funds for Local Non-Profit Hospice Care

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second year in a row, organizers and volunteers in Shelley are bringing car lovers together for a cause. "Wheels for Compassion" is an annual car show to raise money for Hospice of Eastern Idaho, the only non-profit hospice care in the area.

Attendees could browse dozens of beautiful vehicles at Shelley Park as well as local vendors and food trucks. Car owners could win awards in a variety of categories like "People's Choice" and "Kid's Choice" which were given out on Saturday afternoon.

The trophies themselves were handmade by students at Elevate Academy. Raffle prizes at the event were donated by local businesses, including car care merchandise, a grill, paddleboards and artwork.

Trophies made by students at Elevate Academy, given to winners of each category of entered cars.

"This car show is about raising money for our patients and families," said organizer and founder Seirra McNeil. "Any funds we raise go back to our patients and families and help us take care of them and make sure our community is taken care of."

The organizers are passionate about quality care in the local communities. Some of the programs provided by Hospice of Eastern Idaho are grief support, Heart Stone for Children, Three Wishes and Final Wishes for patients. They said this year "blows last year's out of the water" with car entries, community support and organization.

"We have more cars here than last year, just a better turnout," added Carol Annis, organizer and founder of Wheels for Compassion. "The support and the community coming together has been amazing."

Organizer Carol Annis and her husband with their winning car at Wheels for Compassion, July 25

People pay to enter their cars in the show as well as vendor fees to be at the park, raising funds for the cause. Visitors can also buy raffle tickets and T-shirts to donate.

"Our programs really do help a lot of people in the community, so any support is greatly appreciated," McNeil said. "It's also just fun!"

The goal is to hold the Wheels for Compassion car show every last Saturday of July, with the hopes to continue growing the number of entries and visitors every year.