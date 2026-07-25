First Annual Idaho Outdoor Expo draws crowd to The Waterfront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – One local man in Idaho Falls with a passion for hunting and fishing led to the creation of a brand-new event for the Eastern Idaho community– the Idaho Outdoor Expo. In a family-friendly environment at The Waterfront in Idaho Falls, people can explore dozens of vendors for outdoor hobbies like fishing, hunting, camping and more.

"We have some really cool vendors here," said founder and organizer Matthew Smith. "We've got Olin and Archery Idaho and several sponsors inside the building."

Hoffman Custom Rods donated a custom fly fishing rod to give away at the event. Other giveaways are available like a guided fishing trip, youth bow, gift certificates, and more.

"If you like the outdoors, today, this is the place to be," Smith said.

Friday's windy weather caused some vendors to take down their booths outside, but Saturday's sunny afternoon drew hundreds out to the expo.

"I love to hunt and fish," Smith said. "And I know a lot of people who like to hunt and fish. We've got really fun shows over in Boise and Salt Lake, I just thought it would be great to have something like that here."

Smith said they plan to do the expo again next year, however, to move it entirely inside. They will look into alternative venues in the area as they also expect more vendors than the 55 they had this year.

Some of the vendors are brand new businesses with innovative projects, like one team who developed a new kind of hammock. In the parking lot, off road vehicles and four wheelers were also on display.

"If you love the outdoors, you're going to find something cool here for you," Smith said.

The event is free and open to the public. The outdoor expo continues until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.