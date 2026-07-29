Aid for Friends Honors Legacy of local visionary Barbara Jo “BJ” Stensland, dedicates shelter building

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter in Pocatello is celebrating five years of serving the community. To mark the milestone, community leaders cut a ribbon Wednesday morning to dedicate and rename the building after Barbara Jo "BJ" Stensland, whose vision for a clean, safe space for people experiencing homelessness became a reality with the shelter.

Pocatello Chamber members, local dignitaries, including Mayor Mark Dahlquist, and staff and supporters of the organization gathered outside the building to hear from those who knew BJ. Commissioner Jeff Hough spoke about the importance of Aid for Friends to Pocatello's homeless population, and Mayor Dahlquist reminded everyone how influential BJ was to the project.

"I see BJ's face every time I drive by here, it puts a smile on my face," Mayor Dahlquist told the crowd. "She was so compassionate and outgoing."

Ribbon Cutting at Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter, July 29

He went on to say the shelter has grown into a facility that helps people experiencing homelessness feel they have dignity when they walk through the door. He described the shelter as "clean" and "a place" with many volunteer opportunities.

BJ's husband, Mike Stensland, spoke about the example she set for others at the shelter, saying she opened her heart with compassion to those who needed it most in the community.

"Those of us who had the privilege and the opportunity to work beside her, we know how grateful and how happy she would be to see this," he said.

BJ's husband Mike at the July 29 dedication ceremony

The shelter offers an indoor space for people to stay for up to 90 days, along with free meals, showers, laundry services and case management. Shelter Manager Tami Moore said staff also work to connect people with other community resources to help them find more permanent housing after their stay at Aid for Friends.

"This whole vision and building is only because of BJ," Moore said. "She had the passion, the knowledge and compassion and she had that fire to make this happen in our community."

Moore said she worked closely with BJ during the planning process for the homeless shelter. They envisioned a place that would benefit everyone in the community, whether volunteers, staff or people in need seeking shelter or simply a place to shower.

Barbara Jo "BJ" Stensland dedication table

"There's so much community engagement in this building, and she thought of it all," Moore said. "That's why we're here celebrating. Everything is from her blood, sweat and tears. It makes sense that this building be dedicated in her honor."

The shelter staff is committed to keeping BJ's legacy alive by continuing to serve the community. They also work to raise awareness about homelessness and spread the word that Aid for Friends provides compassion and hope for those in need.

"These are individuals who are experiencing hardships, and they now have a safe, clean space to go," Moore said.

Mayor Dahlquist said renaming the building was the perfect way to pay tribute to the person who started it all. He added that Pocatello benefits every day by being able to provide basic services to people who otherwise may not have access to them.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Aid for Friends Homeless Shelter, July 29

"There are a lot of people who come here for those basic services, and they leave and get back on their feet," Mayor Dahlquist said. "The shelter is beautiful. You walk in, you feel like you're welcome and like you have dignity. It's more of a resource center for folks to come to, more than just having a roof over your head."

Mayor Dahlquist said the building represents resilience and persistence. He said everyone encounters roadblocks when bringing an idea to life, but despite those challenges, Aid for Friends has created a special place for people in need in Pocatello.

"To me, it's really kind of a tribute today about being persistent, having your heart in the right place and things like this come together," Mayor Dahlquist said. "And what a special thing to have this beautiful facility named in BJ's honor."

Aid for Friends is always looking for volunteers to help serve meals and donate to the shelter. For more information about how you can help, visit aidforfriendspocatello.com or find Aid for Friends on Facebook.