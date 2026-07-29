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Coroner identifies woman killed in Pocatello mobile home fire

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Updated
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:24 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire in Pocatello earlier this month.

The Bannock County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that 64-year-old Christina McCarty Varner, a resident of Pocatello, was found dead inside the home following the blaze.

RELATED: One dead after House Fire in Pocatello

Pocatello Fire Department crews responded to the report of a structure fire at the Mountain View Mobile Home and RV park on South 5th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Firefighters arrived quickly and contained the flames to a single unit, but discovered Varner's body during their search of the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

"My heart goes out to Christina's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Bannock County Coroner's Office
pocatello fire department
Pocatello, Idaho

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Seth Ratliff

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