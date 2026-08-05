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Big Rock Fire update: Containment reaches 22% as crews reinforce fire lines

USWFS Idaho -Great Basin
By
Published 10:48 AM

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews are making progress on the Big Rock Fire near Heise, with containment reaching 22% Wednesday morning.

The fire remains at 2,199 acres with 278 personnel assigned to the incident.

Fire officials said the Big Rock Fire continues to stay within its existing perimeter, with crews achieving partial containment along the northern flank above Cress Creek. Overall fire activity has also decreased.

Crews are continuing to reinforce and widen fire lines north of Kelly Canyon and on state endowment lands to the north. Firefighters are also working to secure South Snake River Road and Heise Road while moving farther uphill to remove hazardous trees and extinguish hot spots.

Although active fire behavior has decreased, officials said heat and smoldering material remain throughout the burned area, with some juniper trees occasionally torching.

One helicopter is assigned to the fire Wednesday afternoon to assist with bucket drops.

Crews are also inspecting the Cress Creek Trail to remove hazards and determine what repairs may be needed.

Firefighters thanked the community for its continued support and understanding as crews work to secure more of the fire's perimeter Wednesday.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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