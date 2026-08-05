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Local Forecast

Tracking more heat with dry conditions into the weekend

By
today at 6:54 AM
Published 6:13 AM

A ridge of high pressure will build in the west coast and be over Idaho by Friday with more hot temps returning.  A few degrees warmer today than yesterday around here.  High will flatten into first of next week, and take temps down to the 90s, after flirting with the century mark by end of the week.

Today: Smoke and sunshine and high of 86. Winds Light SW 5-10mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of smoke. Low of 51. Winds S 5-10mph.

Tomorrow: Patchy smoke and sunshine. High of 95 N wind 5-10, gusting to near 20mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot. High of 97.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high of 98.

Sunday: Sunny and hot and 96.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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