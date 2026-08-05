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Youth Jam will roar to life this weekend

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Published 11:02 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Roaring Youth Jam returns to the Idaho Falls River Walk this week, bringing three days of free art, crafts and entertainment for families.

Georgina Goodlander, the Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, stopped by Local News 8 Live in the Morning to show off some fun art projects that will be going on at this weekend's Roaring Youth Jam.

This year's theme is "Declaration of Imagination."

The festival runs Thursday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The three-day festival will include community art activities for children and adults to enjoy.

All activities are free.

As Georgina showed, there will also be an opportunity to paint your face, and we're betting you can do a better job than Jeff and Megan did this morning.

You can find more details on the Artotium's website.

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Megan Lavin

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