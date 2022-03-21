Businesses challenge Oregon’s new climate program

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of businesses wants a court to block Oregon’s plan to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state’s new Climate Action Plan administrative rules, passed in December, target a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels and natural gas by 2050. In a petition for judicial review filed Friday, 12 industry trade groups say the rules “hold fuel suppliers directly accountable” for the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The groups represent farming, ranching, fossil fuel, logging, manufacturing and retail businesses.