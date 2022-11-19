Green, Boise St. beat Wyoming 20-17, clinch division title

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Taylen Green threw for a touchdown and ran for another, George Holani had 132 yards rushing on 20 carries and Boise State beat Wyoming 20-17 Saturday night to clinch the Mountain division title with a week left in the regular season.

Boise State (8-3, 7-0 Mountain West), which will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3, is 16-1 all-time against Wyoming and has won each of the last six in the series.

Billy Bowens caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Green to give the Broncos their first lead of the game — and cap the scoring — with 7:20 to play. JL Skinner intercepted a pass from Wyoming’s Jayden Clemons that appeared to seal the Broncos’ victory but three plays later Gavin Meyer forced a fumble by Holani and DeVonne Harris returned it 44 yards to the 21 with 45 seconds to play. Skinner picked off Clemons in the end zone on the next play.

Wyatt Wieland scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and John Hoyland kicked a 53-yard field goal early in the second to give Wyoming (7-4, 5-2) a 10-0 lead.

