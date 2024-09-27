Boise State forfeits volleyball match at San Jose State set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise State women’s volleyball team announced Friday that it will forfeit Saturday’s match against San Jose State.

The school did not give a reason for dropping the match in San Jose. Only a brief statement was posted on the website.

“Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Boise State. The Broncos will next compete on Oct. 3 against Air Force,” the statement said.

Boise State is 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain West Conference.