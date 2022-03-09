Opioid crisis victims to confront Purdue Pharma’s owners

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

People who lost loved ones or years of their own lives to opioid addiction are getting their first and perhaps only chance to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. Thursday’s virtual court hearing is to be run by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. It was requested by a mediator who helped states the company and family reach a tentative plan to settle thousands of lawsuits facing the company over the toll of opioids. It comes a day after the judge said he favored terms of the tentative settlement, including Sackler family members paying more to address the crisis.