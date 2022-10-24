Drizly agrees to tighten data security after alleged breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures led to a breach exposing the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that delivers beer, wine and spirits in states where it’s legal, and partners with retailers in hundreds of cities. The regulators allege that the company and CEO James Cory Rellas were alerted to security problems two years before the 2020 breach yet failed to act to protect consumers’ data.

