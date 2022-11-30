DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic

Delivery company DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees on Wednesday that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. It is cutting approximately 1,250 people. Impacted employees will receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. All health benefits will continue through March 31, 2023.

