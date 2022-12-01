Australian jailed in Myanmar applauded in Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian economist who spent almost two years imprisoned in Myanmar has received a hero’s welcome at Australia’s Parliament House. Lawmakers rose in a standing ovation and the prime minister praised Sean Turnell’s courage, optimism and resilience. Turnell was among American, Japanese and British citizens released Nov. 17 as part of a broader prisoner amnesty during Myanmar’s National Victory Day celebrations. Turnell was arrested days after Myanmar’s military seized control of the Southeast Asian country in February 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison on spying convictions. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Sydney resident and his wife Ha Vu sat in the House of Representatives as lawmakers stood to applaud the couple.

