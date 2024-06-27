Feds investigating violence during pro-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles synagogue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says federal officials are investigating a weekend demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside a Los Angeles synagogue. Fighting between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counterprotesters erupted Sunday outside the Adas Torah synagogue in the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood and police were called in to break it up. One person was arrested and police say their investigation is ongoing. Garland says the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California are collecting evidence.

