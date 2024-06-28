Dutch rights groups go back to court seeking to limit export of fighter jet parts to Israel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights groups in the Netherlands have returned to court to again call for stricter enforcement of a court order to halt Dutch exports to Israel of parts for F-35 fighter jets used in the war in Gaza. They say parts made in the Netherlands are likely still reaching Israel via the United States and other allies. An appeals court ordered the Dutch government in February to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld told a judge Friday that Dutch F-35 parts are still being delivered to allies including the United States, and urged the judge to ensure those deliveries do not wind up in Israel.

