UN group demands release of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan; says his detention violates international law

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. human rights working group has called for an immediate release of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his detention is arbitrary and violates international laws. The Geneva-based United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention made the demand on Monday in an opinion after examining his case. Khan has been facing multiple prison sentences since 2022 when he was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament. There was no immediate comment from the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster. Khan has been held in prison since August 2023 after his conviction in a graft case.

