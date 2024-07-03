One way to get real-life legal experience? A free trip to the Paris Olympics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Georgia State professor Moraima “Mo” Ivory is known for bringing celebrities like Steve Harvey and Ludacris into her law class. But now she’s taking her Atlanta law students on a free trip to the Paris Olympics this summer in hopes of creating real-life teachable moments. Primarily funded by Delta Airlines, the weeklong trip is for students in her Legal Life course. More than 30 students will study the business and legal issues related to the Olympics. They’ll also do a scavenger hunt around Paris in hopes of looking for all trademarks that the class studied throughout the semester.

