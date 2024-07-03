Russian missiles and drones strike eastern Ukraine’s Dnipro in a daylight attack that kills 5

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has killed five civilians and injured 47 others. The blasts and debris affected a shopping mall, schools and hospitals. Dnipro is Ukraine’s fourth largest city. The United Nations says the war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded around 20,000 others. Russian shelling was also reported in Kharkiv in the northeast. Meanwhile, Ukraine has received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund under an ongoing credit facility. The money will help to pay doctors and teachers, among other things.

