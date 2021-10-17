Hope, conflicted morality as Newcastle fans welcome Saudis

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has played its first game since being bought by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund with Tottenham the visitors to the northeast club. Outside St. James’ Park there was a vehicle emblazoned with the name “Jamal Khashoggi” alongside an image of the journalist murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The man implicated by U.S. intelligence services in the plot is Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He heads the sovereign wealth fund that now controls Newcastle. Prince Mohammed denies wrongdoing. Embracing the riches of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to remove a long-despised owner means an unwelcome attachment with the murkier side of a kingdom.