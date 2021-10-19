Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist’s release

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of the United States and nine other countries to protest a statement they issued that called for the release of imprisoned businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala in line with a European Court of Human Rights decision. The statement angered government officials who accused the countries of meddling in the Turkish judiciary. Kavala, 64, has been kept behind bars for four years accused of attempting to overthrow the government. The European Court ruled for his release in 2019 but Turkey has ignored the decision. The businessman has rejected all charges against him while human rights groups have denounced the case against him as politically motivated.