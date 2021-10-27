India Walton beat Buffalo’s mayor once. Can she do it again?

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The race for mayor of Buffalo has four-term incumbent Byron Brown relying on a write-in campaign to fend off a challenge from newcomer India Walton. Walton, who identifies herself as a democratic socialist, knocked Brown from the ballot with a win in the Democratic primary. But Brown has stayed in the race, saying the city is making progress. Running against the party’s official nominee has been complicated. Few Democratic elected officials have endorsed Brown. Gov. Kathy Hochul and state party chair Jay Jacobs have steered clear of choosing sides, while the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, are backing Walton.