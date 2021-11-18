House panel probing free speech at University of Florida

Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. House subcommittee is investigating whether the University of Florida interfered with academic freedom and free speech when it stopped three professors from testifying as experts in a lawsuit challenging Florida’s controversial election law. The university subsequently reversed course. Members of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties sent a letter to UF president Kent Fuchs on Thursday requesting documents and communications regarding the creation of the school’s conflicts-of-interest policy. It also sought documents ab its denial of faculty requests to engage in outside activities. Last year, the school changed its policy by requiring university employees to get approval before engaging in outside activities.