Released Sudan official describes ordeal since coup arrest

By ASHRAF IDRIS

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A Sudanese government official says he was kept in isolation for nearly a month after being arrested during a military coup that plunged the country into crisis. An advisor to the country’s prime minister, Faisal Saleh, tells The Associated Press that security forces took him blindfolded from his home in the early hours of Oct. 25. Saleh is one of dozens of government officials who have been locked up since the country’s top general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, led a coup against the country’s transitional civilian government. It has upended plans for the country to transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.