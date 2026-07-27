Artists gather at Grand Targhee for 15th Annual Driggs Plein Air Festival’s Paint Out

GRAND TARGHEE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Artists from across the country hopped on the Dreamcatcher lift at Grand Targhee Resort to paint open mountain skies this week as part of the 15th Annual Driggs Plein Air Festival.

"Plein air" is derived from the French phrase for "painting in the open air." The festival brought artists together at the top of Grand Targhee Resort for a special "paint out" event, using the iconic Teton Range as their inspiration.

"We have such an iconic landscape, and so many people come here for the natural beauty of this place," Events and Outreach Manager for the Downtown Driggs Association, Teddy Nichols, said.

For many painters, the trip to Wyoming offered a completely new perspective. First-time visitor Cody Ling traveled all the way from Montana to capture the scenery.

"It's pretty dramatic, a really stunning scene," Ling said. "You can't quite capture this type of scenery the way you would other places."

Chrissy Pahucki, a high school art teacher from Upstate New York, returned for her second year at the festival.

"It's really inspiring," Pahucki said. "Just seeing the shape of the Tetons is stunning. But the colors, the way that the weather moves, and the way that the light is different than out East. It's incredible."

Pahucki also shared the landscape with her former student, Katie Palau, who is now in art school.

"You gotta go up the ski lift with all your stuff and set up everything. Things fall and things break," Palau said. "You have to have a lot of patience to then have fun and enjoy yourself."

Palau's friend, Sawyer Heard, a beginner painter from Florida, was immediately taken aback by the Teton landscape.

"It's really exciting to learn something new. I mean, everyone starts somewhere, and what a privilege to be starting here at the Tetons," Heard said.

While many traveled across the country, local artists also seized the opportunity to paint in their backyard. Mark Alldredge, an artist from Rexburg, appreciated connecting with other painters.

"Keep painting. I love seeing the variety of styles and it's wonderful to see. It's wonderful to see so many artists coming together to paint," Allderidge said.

For more information on the Plein Air Festival, click here.