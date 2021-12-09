Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

By LISA MASCARO and WILL WEISSERT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial on Friday, one day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties on Thursday saluted Dole as a “giant in our history.” Biden is also planning to speak at Friday’s invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with Dole’s family and close friends. Dole’s casket is then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public service featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and actor Tom Hanks.