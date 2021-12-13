EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are discussing how to thwart the threat of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any such plans. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the ministers “are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia. He says no decisions about sanctions against Russia will be taken at Monday’s meeting but the ministers will discuss what steps to take and when, in coordination with the United States and Britain.