Biden closely tends his Pennsylvania roots in election year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania has been a central part of Joe Biden’s political identity for years. It’s where the president was born and where he grew up. And he was jokingly called the state’s “third senator” when he represented neighboring Delaware. During this election year, he’s returned to Pennsylvania repeatedly to help Democratic candidates even though he’s been largely absent from campaigning in pivotal state such as Georgia, Nevada and Ohio. Biden is set to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday, which would be the the 14th time he’s come to the state since taking office. He’ll talk about infrastructure in Pittsburgh and hold a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Senate nominee John Fetterman.

