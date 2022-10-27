Florida faculty vote no-confidence in process to pick Sasse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida faculty members have expressed their displeasure with Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse being named as the lone finalist for the school’s presidency. The Gainesville Sun reports that the Faculty Senate approved a no-confidence vote Thursday on the selection process by a margin of 67-15. The Senate held an emergency meeting on the resolution, as the UF board of trustees is scheduled to consider Sasse for the position Tuesday. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate term, has drawn criticism from some at the school in Gainesville, Florida, for his stance on same-sex marriage and other LBGTQ issues. Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.