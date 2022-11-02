Benton Harbor’s rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete

Michigan officials say nearly all the lead pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, have been replaced. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised last fall that the work would be done within 18 months, a comparatively fast pace. Five months ahead of schedule, the work is now nearly done. Benton Harbor is a majority-Black community of just under 10,000. Tests revealed elevated levels of lead in its tap water for three straight years. Those levels finally declined to within federal limits in December.

