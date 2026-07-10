UK joins Powerball, But Idaho ticket prices remain the same

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Powerball players in the United Kingdom will soon be buying tickets for the same jackpot available in the United States, but Idaho Lottery officials say the change won't affect ticket prices or odds for players in Idaho.

Beginning July 21, Powerball sales will launch through The UK National Lottery. UK players will be eligible to play for the same Powerball jackpot starting with the July 22 drawing.

The addition brings the total number of participating lotteries contributing to the Powerball jackpot to 49.

According to the Idaho Lottery, only a portion of each UK ticket sale will be added to the Powerball jackpot.

Non-jackpot prizes won in the United Kingdom will be paid by The UK National Lottery and will not use USD funds according to an official statement from the Idaho Lottery

For Idaho players, the game remains unchanged. Powerball tickets with Power Play will continue to cost $3, and the odds of winning will stay the same.

Lottery officials say the biggest difference could be larger jackpots that grow more quickly as more players contribute to the prize pool.

Powerball remains the Idaho Lottery's most popular game. The Idaho Lottery says about 38% of Powerball sales contribute directly to its annual dividend for Idaho public schools and state-owned buildings.

Since 1992, Powerball sales have generated more than $393 million of the Idaho Lottery's $1.348 billion contribution to schools and public buildings across the state.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time from the game's draw studio in Florida.

As of Friday, the estimated jackpot for Saturday night's drawing stands at $457 million.