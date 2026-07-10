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National Young Adult Fiddle Player of the Year Serenades on the Strings

Shelby Murdock wins Fiddle Player of the Year
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Published 6:17 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Shelby Murdock of Blackfoot has been named the 2026 National Young Adult Fiddle Player of the Year.

The competition, now in its 73rd year, was held in Weiser and featured competitors from across the country and as far away as Japan.

Murdock said competitors ranged in age from 4 to 95. Despite the wide range of talent, she earned the top honor and took home the championship belt buckle.

Although she didn't begin playing the fiddle until age 13, Murdock quickly fell in love with the instrument. She later majored in music at Idaho State University and continues to perform with Snake River Strings Music School, Sounds of Summit and several other musical groups.

Murdock also stopped by Local News 8 Live in the Morning for a special performance. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

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Megan Lavin

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