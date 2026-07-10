Pocatello opens three local “Cooling Shelters” amid 100+ degree weather days

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Daytime temperatures in the next several weeks are expected to consistently reach the triple-digits, and the City of Pocatello is stepping up to keep residents cool. The City Hall Lobby, the Marshall Public Library, and the Pocatello Animal Shelter are designated community "Cooling Shelters."

The three shelters opened Friday, July 10. The City Hall location is offering free bottled water and electrical outlets for charging devices. Marlise Irby, Public Information Officer with the City of Pocatello said when the Council Chambers aren't being used for meetings, that space will also be available.

For those who don't want to leave their furry friends behind, the Pocatello Animal Shelter allows pets inside the cooling shelter.

"This is a really critical time for your pets. We want to make sure that you have appropriate water and shade and ventilation for animals," said Liam Hughes, Manager of Pocatello Animal Services. "We just ask that anybody that brings their pets up here that dogs are on leashes and cats are in carriers or crates, we don't want any misunderstandings between animals."

The animal shelter will have water available for the pets brought in for reprieve from the heat.

At the Marshall Public Library, people coming in to cool off can also enjoy a book or the public use computers.

"You can get on the computers, we have books and magazines and puzzles downstairs," said Trina Bonman, Assistant Director of the Marshall Public Library. "We also have toys for the kids to sit and play, so the library is a fun place to be no matter what, but especially when it's super hot outside, you know you can come and spend some time."

Bonman added they welcome anyone for any amount of time during their open hours.

Mayor Mark Dahlquist stated in a press release that he hopes everyone takes advantage of the cooling shelters, saying "We want to make sure everyone has a safe, comfortable place to cool off...help spread the word so those who could benefit know these locations are available."

The City is also encouraging residents to check on their neighbors, friends and family during the heat wave, especially those with no air conditioning.

Locations and Hours

City Hall Lobby

911 N. 7th Avenue

• Monday–Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marshall Public Library

113 S. Garfield Avenue

Regular hours of operation:

• Monday–Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Closed Sundays

Pocatello Animal Services

3100 Avenue of the Chiefs

Regular hours of operation:

• Monday–Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Closed Sundays