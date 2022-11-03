Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years supervised probation. The judge said she thought Cynthia Abcug still saw herself as a victim and could pose a danger, but that her sentencing options were limited. Abcug had earlier denied at trial any involvement in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse.

