Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” the denunciation of its crackdowns on Haitian migrants by a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Amid intensifying turmoil in Haiti due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak, Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians. They have defended their actions as being crucial to national security. Dominican authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants, largely Haitians, between July and October. Between September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.

