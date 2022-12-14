Los Angeles school district sued in student’s overdose death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks a wide range of damages but the lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount. Perez’s daughter, Melanie Ramos, was found dead on Sept. 13 at Helen Bernstein High School. The lawsuit was filed this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The district said in a statement Wednesday that it does not comment on litigation, but said the safety of students is the top priority.

