Judge questions San Francisco tactics in homeless sweeps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in federal court is questioning San Francisco’s tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is violating its own policies. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu did not rule Thursday on a request by homeless plaintiffs to make the city stop encampment sweeps until it has thousands more shelter beds. The judge seemed skeptical of the city’s arguments. She said the city’s policies may be constitutional, but eyewitness accounts and data showed that homeless people were cited and forced to move without anywhere to go. The lawsuit filed in September is one of several legal battles taking place in Western states where homelessness has grown visibly.

