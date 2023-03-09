Canada investigates alleged Chinese police posts in Quebec

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian police say they are investigating two alleged secret “police stations” operated by Chinese authorities in Quebec. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say its Integrated National Security Team has opened investigations into the suspected police stations in Montreal and Brossard, a suburb just south of the city. RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier says Canadians of Chinese origin were victims of activities carried out by the stations, adding that any type of intimidation, harassment or targeting of diaspora communities will not be tolerated.

